It's Confirmed: Powerful Bosses Just Don't Listen

It’s official. Your boss is probably ignoring you.



Assistant professor of management Kelly See of New York University’s Stern School of Business led a research project to find out how positions of power effect a person’s willingness to take advice from their colleagues (via Forbes).

They found that the more power managers have, the more likely they are to ignore advice.

See and her crew tested the confidence that managers have in their decision-making ability in a survey, and conducted three lab tests to see whether people adjusted to advice in different situations of varying levels of perceived power.

The key takeaway, according to Forbes, is that:

“We need to make people in high-level leadership positions aware of this,” says See. “It’s important to surround yourself with people who are going to disagree with you and to remind you that you’re not always right.” Leaders should seek as many opinions as they can get, and they should force themselves to listen to those opinions. Says See, “We wanted to raise awareness of the inflated confidence of powerful individuals.”

It’s a steep hill to climb though. Another yet-to-be-published experiment shows that high-power bosses may not listen to advice at work simply because they won’t listen to anyone.

