INSTANT MBA: Leaders, Your Opinions Aren't The Only Ones That Matter

Today’s advice comes from Sandra Kurtzig, CEO of software management firm Kenandy, via her interview with The New York Times:“One of the most important things in working with anybody, whether you’re the boss or the person being managed, is that you have to have mutual respect.”



Kurtzig has been a leader since 1972 when she founded ASK Computer Systems. Now the CEO of Kenandy, Kurtzig acknowledges that her leadership style has changed over the years, but one aspect about the way she leads, which has remained the same, is that you must always show respect for your colleagues.

One way to do this, Kurtzig says, is to ask your colleagues for advice on how they would handle a project or a problem. Asking their opinions and being transparent about your strengths and weaknesses, especially as a leader, shows your coworkers that their opinions and expertise matter just as much as yours.

“Two-way conversations are an important ingredient for building a company. Nowadays, I hear that so many younger people who are starting companies are so used to working on the Internet that they tend to send only e-mails and communicate with their screens more than they communicate with people around them. You need to interact with people and not just your computers.”

