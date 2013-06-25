INSTANT MBA: Leaders Need To Do More And Plan Less

Today’s advice comes from Shane Snow, founder of Contently via LinkedIn:

“Entrepreneurship, by definition, is the art of creating systems that generate more value for less effort. Startups realise that the opportunity cost of doing mundane tasks adds up quickly, preventing them from doing the high-impact work they have set out to do.”

The habits of successful entrepreneurs are becoming increasingly valuable in the modern workplace. Snow offers a list of common startup habits which he thinks are crucial to any business leader’s success, including constantly asking “why,” systematizing repeat tasks, telling great stories and ditching meetings. He says that rather than always planning things in meetings, there should be a greater emphasis on the doing.

“Too many of us have meetings about meetings, and end meetings with lists of follow-up conversations to be had later. But startups, for which every second counts, have a habit of taking on-the-spot action. Instead of promising to email an introduction for you, a startup founder will pull out her phone and write the email while you sit there. Then the issue doesn’t have to take up future brain- or calendar-space.”

