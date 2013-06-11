INSTANT MBA: Leaders Need To Communicate Their Vision To The Rest Of The Team

Today’s advice comes from Roman Stanek, CEO of GoodData, via The New York Times:



“A big part of my leadership approach is about confidence, and confidence comes from understanding. If you have a deep understanding of the industry you’re in, and of the problem you are solving, and you are ahead of everybody else in your space, then you can give your team the confidence to trust you.”

While confidence and understanding go hand-in-hand, Stanek says that leaders also need to communicate a vision to the team, investors, and customers. Otherwise confidence means nothing. Getting everyone aligned is crucial for carrying out goals and building trust, because not everyone will naturally see things the same way.

“If people are questioning what you’re doing, and the task looks impossible, you have to give them the confidence that we have a vision, and we understand the space better than anybody else…You always have to be careful about how you carry yourself and how you act with people because, again, it’s about confidence.”

