Major Countries Around The World Incorrectly Believe They Lead The World In Solar Energy

Semiconductor heavyweight Applied Materials recently created an amusing infographic — linked to by the Foreign Policy Association — documenting how most major countries believe they lead the world in solar energy.



Actual world leader: Germany, which on a recent Saturday in May powered half the country from the sun.

Check it out:

Photo: Applied Materials

