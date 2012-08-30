Major Countries Around The World Incorrectly Believe They Lead The World In Solar Energy

Rob Wile

Semiconductor heavyweight Applied Materials recently created an amusing infographic — linked to by the Foreign Policy Association — documenting how most major countries believe they lead the world in solar energy.

Actual world leader: Germany, which on a recent Saturday in May powered half the country from the sun.

Check it out:

applied materials

Photo: Applied Materials

