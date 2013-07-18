Lea Michele Releases Statement She's 'Grieving Alongside' Cory Monteith's Family

Lea Michele and Cory Monteith dated for two years after meeting on the set of ‘Glee.’

A few hours after the British Columbia Coroners Service announced Cory Monteith died from “a mixed drug toxicity, involving heroin and alcohol,” his girlfriend of two years, Lea Michele, released a statement through her publicist.



“Lea is deeply grateful for all the love and support she’s received from family, friends, and fans. Since Cory’s passing, Lea has been grieving alongside his family and making appropriate arrangements with them. They are supporting each other as they endure this profound loss together. We continue to ask the media to respect the privacy of Lea and Cory’s family.”

Michele has yet to make any personal statements, but following the news of Monteith’s death, her rep initially asked media to “kindly respect Lea’s privacy during this devastating time.”

Michele and Monteith had been dating for two years after meeting on the set of “Glee.”

They were never shy about showing their love.

