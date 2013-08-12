Lea Michele Gives Tearful Speech Remembering Cory Monteith In First Appearance Since His Death

In her first public appearance since boyfriend Cory Monteith’s death, “Glee” actress Lea Michele gave an emotional speech while accepting the award for Choice TV Actress at Sunday’s Teen Choice Awards.

“I promise with your love, we’re going to get through this together,” she told fans. “He was very special to me, and also to the world.”

Fighting back tears, she added, “Whether you knew him personally or just as Finn Hudson, Cory reached out, and he became a part of all of our hearts, and that’s where he’ll stay forever.”

Watch the touching tribute below:

