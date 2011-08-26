Lea Michele's mum Has The Most Original "Glee" Idea In Ages

We get that the Lea Michele tweet below is mostly a setup for a hilarious guys-in-fatsuit-drag visual.



But seriously — we love this idea for some reason.

Tyler Perry and Robin Williams as Rachel Berry’s oft-referenced, never-seen dads?

Williams spastically bragging about Rachel’s talents as a bemused Perry pats Williams’ arm and rolls his eyes at Mr. Schue?

Untoppable.

