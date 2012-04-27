Lea Michele Buys A Little $1.4 Million Love Shack

Aly Weisman
Lea Michele Cory Monteith

It’s good to be Lea Michele.

A starring role on “Glee,” a bikini body worth flaunting and an equally attractive co-star-turned-boyfriend, Cory Monteith, with whom she takes PDA-filled vacations all over the world.

And now, the couple have a little $1.4 million love nest of their own.

While Michele, 25, purchased the property solo under her real name Lea Sarfati, the couple will no doubt take advantage of the one-story Hollywood bungalow’s two bedrooms, two bathrooms, French doors, private office, pool and outdoor dining pavilion which includes a kitchen.

Images courtesy of Realtor.com.

The exterior

Private driveway and tall shrubbery to keep out pesky paparazzi

Foyer/dining area

TV room

Living room

Kitchen

Bedroom one

Private office

Bedroom two

Bathroom one

Bathroom two

Pool

Outdoor dining area with full kitchen—prime for pool parties

