Lea Michele Buys A Little $1.4 Million Love Shack

It’s good to be Lea Michele.



A starring role on “Glee,” a bikini body worth flaunting and an equally attractive co-star-turned-boyfriend, Cory Monteith, with whom she takes PDA-filled vacations all over the world.

And now, the couple have a little $1.4 million love nest of their own.

While Michele, 25, purchased the property solo under her real name Lea Sarfati, the couple will no doubt take advantage of the one-story Hollywood bungalow’s two bedrooms, two bathrooms, French doors, private office, pool and outdoor dining pavilion which includes a kitchen.

Images courtesy of Realtor.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.