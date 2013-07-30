Lea Michele Breaks Silence On Boyfriend's Death: 'Cory Will Forever Be In My Heart'

Lea Michele has finally broken her silence on the death of her boyfriend and “Glee” co-star, Cory Monteith.



Michele’s rep previously released a brief statement saying the actress was “grieving alongside” Monteith’s family and thanking fans for their support.

Now two weeks after the tragic incident, the 26-year-old actress is finally speaking to fans personally, posting the below photo and note to both her Twitter and Instagram accounts:

Thank you all for helping me through this time with your enormous love & support. Cory will forever be in my heart. pic.twitter.com/XVlZnh9vOc — Lea Michele (@msleamichele) July 29, 2013

Michele is expected to start filming the new season of “Glee” next month. The story line will deal with the death of Monteith’s character, Finn Hudson.

In an interview conducted just one month before the actor’s death, Michele said Monteith had made her life “so incredible.”

