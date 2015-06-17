There's a secret restaurant inside Bloomingdales in midtown Manhattan that looks like a 19th-century train car

Business Insider/Talia Avakian The Calais-Mediterranée Express was nicknamed Le Train Bleu because of its dark blue sleeping cars.

Tucked away on the sixth floor of Bloomingdales in midtown Manhattan is Le Train Bleu, a quaint restaurant remodeled after the 19th-century luxury French night express train, the Calais-Mediterranée Express.

Since opening in 1979, Le Train Bleu has had its array of regular customers, but for many, it has managed to stay a hidden gem in the city for over 30 years.

