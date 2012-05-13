HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $21 Million Silicon Valley Mansion Hits The Auction Block

Photo: Concierge Auctions

A mansion in Silicon Valley known as “Le Soleil” is hitting the auction block June 14.The house was originally listed at $21 million, but the starting bid will be $7.9 million and a buyer could scoop up the home prior to the auction for $12.95 million.



The house sits on five acres of land, and features seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.

