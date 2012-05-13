HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $21 Million Silicon Valley Mansion Hits The Auction Block

A mansion in Silicon Valley known as “Le Soleil” is hitting the auction block June 14.The house was originally listed at $21 million, but the starting bid will be $7.9 million and a buyer could scoop up the home prior to the auction for $12.95 million.

The house sits on five acres of land, and features seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.

The French Chateau is 12,951 square feet.

All five acres are gated in.

The home was built in the 1920s, but has since been restored.

The house is three levels and has multiple wings.

World-renowned designer John Stefanidis decorated the inside of the house.

The living room has carved crown moldings and chevron-patterned hardwood flooring.

The fireplace has a solid carved Carrera marble mantelpiece.

The dining room has picture-frame paneling.

Through the arched doorway is the kitchen with sub-zero refrigerator.

The master bedroom has a central foyer.

There's a concealed wet bar.

The house has a temperature-controlled wine bar.

The home was previously owned by Mr. and Mrs. Francis Crosby, who owned telephone companies that AT&T eventually purchased.

The home is in Woodside, in the Silicon Valley.

The grounds include many raised planter beds for vegetables and a citrus grove.

The pool area is very tropical.

Every luxury home has a tennis court.

The property has parterre gardens, a croquet lawn, and vineyards.

The estate use to be 100 acres when the Crosbys owned it, but now it's just five.

This home is just awesome.

