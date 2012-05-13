HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $21 Million Silicon Valley Mansion Hits The Auction Block

Photo: Concierge Auctions
A mansion in Silicon Valley known as “Le Soleil” is hitting the auction block June 14.The house was originally listed at $21 million, but the starting bid will be $7.9 million and a buyer could scoop up the home prior to the auction for $12.95 million.
The house sits on five acres of land, and features seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.
The home was previously owned by Mr. and Mrs. Francis Crosby, who owned telephone companies that AT&T eventually purchased.
