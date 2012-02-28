At $113,000 A Year, This Swiss Boarding School Is The Most Expensive Private School In The World

Photo: Håvard M. Ottestad

Institut Le Rosey, also known as the “School of Kings” for its royal and distinguished alumni, is the most expensive private school in the world, with an annual tuition (including boarding) of $113,000, according to CNBC.The Swiss international boarding school, founded in 1880, boasts a reputation for rearing worldly and cultured students on a campus described as a “global village.”



Some of the school’s former students include King Fuad II of Egypt, Julian Casablancas, Prince Albert II of Belgium, and José Ferrer.

Håvard M. Ottestad has provided us with some pictures of Le Rosey; click through to see the campus and find out more about the school.

