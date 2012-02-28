At $113,000 A Year, This Swiss Boarding School Is The Most Expensive Private School In The World

Photo: Håvard M. Ottestad
Institut Le Rosey, also known as the “School of Kings” for its royal and distinguished alumni, is the most expensive private school in the world, with an annual tuition (including boarding) of $113,000, according to CNBC.The Swiss international boarding school, founded in 1880, boasts a reputation for rearing worldly and cultured students on a campus described as a “global village.”
Some of the school’s former students include King Fuad II of Egypt, Julian Casablancas, Prince Albert II of Belgium, and José Ferrer.
Håvard M. Ottestad has provided us with some pictures of Le Rosey; click through to see the campus and find out more about the school.
Le Rosey is located on two campuses: one in Rolle (beside Lake Geneva) for the spring session and the other in Gstaad (a picturesque ski village) for the winter.
The school uses a bilingual curriculum where students learn in English and in French—and more languages if they wish.
The students at Le Rosey are privileged, and the school doesn't hide this; students are encouraged to explore creativity, go on trips, and discover their own culture.
Sports offered at the school include, but are not limited to, horse-riding and badminton for the first term; skiing and snowboarding for the second term (in Gstaad); and tennis and dance for the third term.
Along with a regular regimen of classroom learning, students take weekend art and theatre trips across Europe, to Spain, Britain, Italy, Germany, and other destinations.
Mid-October excursions give Le Rosey students the chance to explore new cultures; some have taken humanitarian trips to Africa and India, while others have traveled to the desert to see what life is like there.
Le Rosey prides itself on the tight-knit, global circuit of students it has produced; thousands of alumni have joined The International Association of Former Roseans.
