This Luxurious Ski Chalet In The French Alps Has Its Own Nightclub -- And Rents For $300,000 A Week

Megan Willett
Chalet le petit palais house 9Courtesy of Marc Berenguer/Alpinel.comTo lounge here for a week would cost you over $US40,000 per day.

The world’s billionaires are flocking to the French Alps this ski season, where deluxe “super chalets” are renting for over $US40,000 a day.

These vacation homes rent for such extraordinary prices because they offer luxurious amenities such as personal chefs, butlers, nightclubs, and more.

Of course, the mega-wealthy clientele love it.

One such home is Le Petit Palais chalet in the Three Valleys area of the Alps — a stunning, modern chalet that was only just completed back in 2012. The owner, Dennis Crema, told the Wall Street Journal he values the chalet at over $US60 million.

But instead of selling the home, Crema rents it out on a week-by-week basis for anywhere from €100,000 ($US125,000) to €240,000 ($US300,000) at the height of ski season. That averages to over $US40,000 a day, and the reservation requires a deposit of 50% of the total price.

The six-floor, ski-in/ski-out home has its own chef, pool, wine cellar, cigar room, nightclub spectacular views, and over 18,000 square feet of space.

There are seven bedrooms and it can fit between 12 to 15 guests. If that’s not enough, Le Petit Palais also connects to its sister villa, Le Petit Château, via a large underground parking area.

Le Petit Palais is a part of the Courchevel 1850 ski resort and is closest to the Bellecôte slope, perhaps the most popular slope due to its connection to a nearby village with lots of shopping and restaurants.

You can see prices for Le Petit Palais and other super chalets at Alpinel.com.

Welcome to Le Petit Palais chalet at the French Alps ski resort Courchevel 1850.

The stunning chalet has over 18,000 square feet of space.

It is spread over six floors and was renovated in 2012.

The owner told the Wall Street Journal he values the chalet at over $60 million.

The huge dining room can fit approximately 16 people. The renters also have access to the chalet's private chef.

The chalet is ski-in/ski-out, making it easy for renters to hit the slopes.

And there are plenty of rooms to unwind in after a long day of skiing.

The master suite has an entire floor to itself.

The master bathroom is pretty swanky, too.

There are a total of seven bedrooms in the home, almost all of which have king-sized beds.

The only exception is the kids' room, which has bunk beds.

There are also eight bathrooms in the chalet.

Le Petit Palais also has its own gym.

Its own wine cellar.

A massage room.

A hair salon where a stylist will come and get you ready for a night out (or a night in).

It even has a nightclub with a DJ booth, dance floor, and lighting.

And when you're done partying, you can relax in the spa area.

There's a jacuzzi and swimming pool.

Which will feel amazing after hitting the slopes all day.

For around $40,000 a day at the height of ski season, we'd say Le Petit Palais is worth it.

Looking to buy?

