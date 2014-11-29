This Luxurious Ski Chalet In The French Alps Has Its Own Nightclub -- And Rents For $300,000 A Week

Courtesy of Marc Berenguer/Alpinel.com To lounge here for a week would cost you over $US40,000 per day.

The world’s billionaires are flocking to the French Alps this ski season, where deluxe “super chalets” are renting for over $US40,000 a day.

These vacation homes rent for such extraordinary prices because they offer luxurious amenities such as personal chefs, butlers, nightclubs, and more.

Of course, the mega-wealthy clientele love it.

One such home is Le Petit Palais chalet in the Three Valleys area of the Alps — a stunning, modern chalet that was only just completed back in 2012. The owner, Dennis Crema, told the Wall Street Journal he values the chalet at over $US60 million.

But instead of selling the home, Crema rents it out on a week-by-week basis for anywhere from €100,000 ($US125,000) to €240,000 ($US300,000) at the height of ski season. That averages to over $US40,000 a day, and the reservation requires a deposit of 50% of the total price.

The six-floor, ski-in/ski-out home has its own chef, pool, wine cellar, cigar room, nightclub spectacular views, and over 18,000 square feet of space.

There are seven bedrooms and it can fit between 12 to 15 guests. If that’s not enough, Le Petit Palais also connects to its sister villa, Le Petit Château, via a large underground parking area.

Le Petit Palais is a part of the Courchevel 1850 ski resort and is closest to the Bellecôte slope, perhaps the most popular slope due to its connection to a nearby village with lots of shopping and restaurants.

You can see prices for Le Petit Palais and other super chalets at Alpinel.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.