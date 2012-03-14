Marine Le Pen Will Run In Upcoming French Election

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Despite worries to the contrary, National Front leader Marine Le Pen has collected 500 signatures from elected officials, the BBC reports — meaning that she will be running in the upcoming French election, scheduled for 22 April.That could be bad news for incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, who appeared to be leaning right in an attempt to pick up Le Pen’s voters.



Recent polls suggest that Sarkozy may be gaining support for the first round, but would still lose to Socialist Francois Hollande in the second round with 54.5 per cent to 45.5 per cent, the Telegraph reports.

