A historic French castle built in 1504 lists for $5.7 million

Xavier Attal, Immo Best International Photo: Sebastien LoryLe Chateau de Vigny
Step back in time with this 16th century French chateau just listed for $US5.7 million.
Constructed in 1504 for a French cardinal in the providence of Vigny, the castle is just 30 miles from Paris.
Apart from the neo-gothic architecture, many other features survive until the current day. The moat, the six turreted towers, and all the 16th century charm you can stand are all present.
Imma Best International realty has the listing.
Designed by architect Charles Cazot in the neo-Gothic style, it includes an insane amount of medieval detail.
A moat-turned-water feature surrounds the main structure, but there's no drawbridge here -- two bridges allow visitors access.
The castle wasn't always this gorgeous. In the ensuing two centuries it fell into disrepair, before being completely renovated in 1867. At that time it also received a chapel and a 'dungeon square.'
The inside is as luxurious as you would expect a 16th century manor house to be. An original carved fireplace features a medieval crest.
Nothing added to the home over the centuries looks out of place or anachronistic. At the same time, the home is appropriately luxurious with beautiful chandeliers and exquisite wooden detailing.
The original stonework paired with exquisite chandeliers and rich tapestries combine to create a hallway that is a treat to walk through.
Two outbuilding sit on the castle's 1800 acres of land. They're completely renovated and include a professional kitchen as well as pastry and baking 'laboratories.'
The castle was listed as a historical monument in just recently in 1984. It was also the setting for Rihanna's music video for 'Te Amo.' How's that for a pedigree?
