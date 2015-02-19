A historic French castle built in 1504 lists for $5.7 million

Step back in time with this 16th century French chateau just listed for $US5.7 million.

Constructed in 1504 for a French cardinal in the providence of Vigny, the castle is just 30 miles from Paris.

Apart from the neo-gothic architecture, many other features survive until the current day. The moat, the six turreted towers, and all the 16th century charm you can stand are all present.

Imma Best International realty has the listing.

