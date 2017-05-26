A fidget spinner was confiscated in the kitchen of one of New York's top restaurants

Courtesy of Robert YoungLe Bernardin chefs need to focus on cooking, not fidget spinners.
Fidget spinners aren’t only being banned from schools.
Eric Ripert, the executive chef and co-owner of legendary New York City restaurant Le Bernardin, posted on Twitter Tuesday that he had confiscated a fidget spinner in his restaurant’s kitchen.
It’s not clear who exactly was playing with the toy, but Ripert is sending a clear message to the rest of his kitchen staff that toys and fancy food don’t mix.
YEP CONFISCATED ???? @LeBernardinNY kitchen… pic.twitter.com/DnjIZwX7NN
— Eric Ripert (@ericripert) May 24, 2017
