Lawrence O'Donnell BLASTS NBC For Keeping Donald Trump On The Air

Lawrence O’Donnell, who in the past month has devoted far too much time to mocking fellow cable figures, has recently made the much smarter decision to take on his own parent company, NBC, for its support of increasingly nutty ‘presidential candidate’ Donald Trump.



The result is some good, and one might argue important, TV (though, at this point, probably also a win-win for NBC ratings-wise). From last night’s show:

O’DONNELL: At what point does Donald trump cross the line for NBC and taken NBC’s Primetime programming into politics? He’s already done that, hasn’t he?

[WaPo’s] JONATHAN CAPEHEART: Sure, by giving interviews all over the place, talking about the president’s citizenship, furthering the lies about whether the president is one, an American citizen, two, has his real birth certificate, which he has.

O’DONNELL: So the CBS standard is if you say mean and hateful things about the creator of a CBS sitcom, Charlie Sheen, you get fired. The NBC standard for crazy people in their primetime schedule saying evil and hateful things, apparently you can do that on NBC.”

Video below.



