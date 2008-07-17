LDK Solar (LDK): Up on 400MW Contract With Photovoltech

LDK Solar (LDK) may not have tripled yet (as Needham anticipates), but the stock is up modestly on news it signed a new wafer supply contract with Belgium based Photovoltech.



The contract stipulates that LDK Solar will deliver approximately 400 MW of multicrystalline silicon solar wafers to Photovoltech from 2009 through 2018. However LDK will receive some revenue immediately in the form of a downpayment.

