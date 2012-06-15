LDK Solar (LDK) Surging After An Upbeat Revenue Outlook

LDK Solar (LDK), a Chinese solar wafer manufacturer, is surging today, up roughly 9% in mid-day trading, after reporting a 2009 revenue outlook above estimates. LDK also met its goal of expanding its wafer production capacity ahead of schedule.



Revised outlook:

2009 Revenue

Between 2.8 billion and $3 billion vs. $2.43 billion consensus

2009 Wafer Shipments

Between 1.45 gigawatts and 1.55 gigawatts

LDK Solar’s 1.0 GW production capacity is in line with the company’s publicly announced plans to reach a target annualized wafer production capacity of up to 1.2 GW by the end of 2008, 2.2 GW by the end of 2009 and 3.2 GW by the end of 2010.

Release:

XINYU CITY, China and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 25 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/

— LDK Solar Co., Ltd (“LDK Solar”; NYSE: LDK), a leading manufacturer of

solar wafers, announced today that the company held a ceremony celebrating

its wafer plant reaching the milestone of 1.0 GW annualized capacity. This

event was hosted by Mr. Xiaofeng Peng, Founder, Chairman and CEO in Xinyu,

China on August 23, 2008.

“I would like to congratulate our team on their remarkable speed in

expanding wafer production capacity and their success in reaching the 1.0

GW milestone ahead of schedule,” commented Chairman Peng. “We are pleased

to achieve one of the fastest capacity ramps within the solar industry as

we expand our production capabilities to meet the continued strong demand

from our growing global customer base.”

See Also:

LDK Solar (LDK): Up on 400MW Contract With Photovoltech (LDK)

LDK Solar (LDK): Needham Thinks You Can Triple Your Money (LDK)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.