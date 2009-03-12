Sales Sink For LDK Solar During Rough Q4

LDK Solar missed expectations for the fourth quarter as it reported a $133.1 million loss compared to an $88 million profit from the quarter prior. This is another disappointing performance for a solar company in the fourth quarter. Yesterday JA Solar turned in a weak quarter as well.



More via JLM Pacific Epoch: For fiscal 2008, revenues were $1.6 billion, up 214% year-on-year, with net income of $154.7 million. Wafer production capacity hit 1.46GW.

LDK started in-house polysilicon production in early January and expects production to hit 2,000 to 3,000 metric tons this year.

For the first quarter of 2009, LDK predicts revenues of $240-280 million, with wafer shipments of 170-200MW and 3-6% gross margin. For fiscal 2009, revenues are expected to come in between $1.4 billion and $1.8 billion, with wafer shipments of 1.2GW to 1.45GW and 12-19% gross margin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.