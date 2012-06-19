LDK Hammered As It Lowers Revenue Guidance

Shares of LDK (LDK) slide on Thursday after the company announced that its second quarter would be worse than expected thanks to sliding solar panel prices.

LDK will ship more panels than previously forecasted, 220-30 MW, versus 200-220 MW. But due to sliding prices revenue will only be around $215 to $225 million, which is below analyst expecatations of $250 million.

This news is consistent with what we’ve read across the board for solar companies. Expect tough second quarters. The rebound for the industry won’t start until next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.