A radio station has apologised for its 'aggressive attempt' to interview Jeremy Corbyn

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn pushed away a reporter outside his house on Friday morning when she tried to ask a question about Prime Minister David Cameron, who admitted on Thursday that he used to own shares in an offshore fund.

LBC’s Charlotte Wright tried to ask Corbyn if he thought Cameron should resign, holding an iPhone in front of his face. Corbyn, who was leaving his home, told her to “put it away please.”

Although Corbyn has been criticised for dismissing the question, a spokesperson for the Labour leader says the station has now apologised for its interviewing tactic.

“LBC made an aggressive attempt to interview Jeremy outside of his house and have since apologised,” Corbyn’s spokesperson told Business Insider.

Wright posted a video of the confrontation on Twitter:

This is what happened when I tried to ask Jeremy Corbyn if he thinks David Cameron should resign… pic.twitter.com/DG4gmDq991

— Charlotte Wright (@LBC_Charlotte) April 8, 2016

And here’s a video from another angle, from The Telegraph.

It’s not the first time that Corbyn has had problems with reporters. Last year, it appeared the Corbyn was actually assaulted by reporters and photographers as he tried to get away in a car — a BBC cameraman ended up in hospital after the incident.

The Labour leader has a long-standing dislike of the media in general — so it isn’t that surprising when he doesn’t want to answer questions.

