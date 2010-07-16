Lazy Brit Declines $750-A-Week Job, Says He Earns More On Unemployment Benefits

This sounds familiar: British conservatives are outraged at reports of an unnamed man who turned down a solid job because he earned more on unemployment checks.

Trucking boss Graham Poole told Daily Mail he offered a £500-a-week (approx. $750) job to a man who had been unemployed for 18 months. The man declined, saying he could earn more “sitting around at home.”

Furious Mr Poole said: ‘What is wrong with this country. I was offering him more than £500 a week before tax.

‘It is no wonder that so many people are out of work when others are allowed to blatantly refuse to work because their benefits are higher

In fact, the British have it worse. Unemployment benefits can continue indefinitely as long as the applicant is actively seeking a job (which this guy clearly wasn’t).

