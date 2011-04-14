Here's What Happened With That Brutal Walkout By RIM's CEO

Photo: BBC

Yesterday a 89 second video of RIM founder and co-CEO Mike Lazaridis abruptly cutting off an interview when asked about BlackBerry security made the rounds.The video made Lazaridis look really bad: petulant, insecure, defensive.



But TheNextWeb breaks it down and says watching the whole video and understanding the context changes that perception a bit.

Here’s the context: some governments, particularly India’s, have made accusations about BlackBerry’s security that most observers agree is unfair. India threatened to cut off BlackBerry and BlackBerry still operates there because RIM met all of the Indian government’s demands.

So when the interviewer talked of “security problems”, making it sound like the BlackBerry is insecure, and Lazaridis said that RIM had been “singled out” and that it wasn’t a security issue but a “national security” issue, Lazaridis was correct.

Lazaridis was wrong to blow up and lose control, but it’s true that the interviewer’s question was leading and could have been phrased more fairly. And the way the video snippet was cut distorted that reality even further. But once Lazaridis went off the rails, it was right for the interviewer to press him.

