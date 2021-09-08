Lazard’s key to hybrid work – Point72 all-in on the cloud – Citadel outpaces rivals

Welcome to Insider Finance. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.

On the agenda today:

Let’s get started.

The secret to hybrid work? Staying home Mondays and Fridays

Lazard advisory CEO Peter Orszag thinks he may have found the key to a successful hybrid return-to-office plan. Starting in October, Lazard bankers will come into the office three days a week, and will work remotely on Mondays and Fridays. Why Orszag thinks it may be the secret to hybrid work.

Steve Cohen’s Point72 is betting big on the cloud

Point72 is in the middle of a five-year plan to turn the $US21.8 ($AU30) billion hedge fund into a cloud-first operation. Expected to wrap up in 2024, the project aims to migrate 70% to 80% of the hedge fund’s cloud-eligible applications to the new tech. The firm’s chief technology officer walked us through the process.

Citadel is outpacing its rivals so far this year

Ken Griffin’s $US38 ($AU51) billion hedge fund is up nearly 10% for the year – and is outstripping multi-strategy rivals like Millennium, Point72, and ExodusPoint. Here’s what you need to know.

Rockefeller Capital is beefing up its dealmaking team

Rockefeller hired three new managing directors in under a year to grow its strategic advisory arm, which has quietly been nabbing credit on multibillion-dollar deals. We spoke with two managing directors, who shared their plans for expansion – and outlined which sectors are hot for M&A.

These experts are helping investors make sense of China right now

In the midst of China’s regulatory crackdowns, big-name investors are turning to these 10 China-focused analysts, strategists, and short-sellers for guidance. Here’s how strategists from BCA Research to Gavekal are approaching China.

On our radar: