Lazard Stock Goes Wild After Gasparino Tweets

Fox Business Network correspondent Charlie Gasparino tweeted a scoop on Lazard Capital Markets, and Lazard Ltd. stock is going wild.

Lazard Capital Markets — a privately-owned broker-dealer — was spun off from Lazard Ltd. in 2009 when the boutique investment bank went public.

However, Gasparino’s tweets about the former still for some reason sent shares of the latter surging before falling again.

Here are Gasparino’s tweets:

FBN NEWS: execs at lazard capital mkts scrambling to find new jobs as speculation swirls of imminent sale, MBO or shutdown co not commenting

— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) September 26, 2013

FBN NEWS: fate of lazard capital mkts hangs in the balance as firm ponders future; execs say decision is imminent

— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) September 26, 2013

FBN NEWS: lazard capital mkts shopping itself

— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) September 26, 2013

And here’s a chart of the stock:

