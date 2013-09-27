Lazard Stock Goes Wild After Gasparino Tweets

Matthew Boesler

Fox Business Network correspondent Charlie Gasparino tweeted a scoop on Lazard Capital Markets, and Lazard Ltd. stock is going wild.

Lazard Capital Markets — a privately-owned broker-dealer — was spun off from Lazard Ltd. in 2009 when the boutique investment bank went public.

However, Gasparino’s tweets about the former still for some reason sent shares of the latter surging before falling again.

Here are Gasparino’s tweets:

And here’s a chart of the stock:

LazardThinkorswim

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.