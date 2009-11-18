Lazard Names Ken Jacobs As CEO, Chairman

Lazard’s leadership was thrown into a quiet chaos after former Chairman and CEO Bruce Wasserstein died last month.



Today, the company has named Kenneth M. Jacobs as Bruce’s successor:

AP: Jacobs, 51, joined Lazard in 1988 and most recently served as CEO of Lazard’s North American business, a position he assumed in 2002. Jacobs also began serving as deputy chairman that year, and he was named a partner at New York-based Lazard in 1991.

Jacobs’ appointment at CEO and chairman is effective immediately. Steven J. Golub, who was named interim CEO after Wasserstein’s death on Oct. 14, will continue as Lazard’s vice chairman, and as chairman of its financial advisory group.

