The Lazard Banker Who "Didn't Like The View" Is Busted For (Allegedly) Lying About Wire Transfer

As we reported in August, Matthieu Pigasse, a co-CEO of Bermuda-based bank, Lazard, ditched his Hamptons beachfront rental after two days because he “didn’t like the view.”Now he’s being sued for it, Bloomberg reports.



Apparently Punk-rock fan Pigasse never paid a dime of the $165,000 he agreed to pay for the luxury Southhampton rental, even for the two nights he actually stayed there.

In case you need a refresher, here’s what Pigasse was accused of back in August.

From the NY Post:

Broker Jack Prizzi, who rented Pigasse the house… said, “They flew in at night. He had eight people with him including a 16-month-old baby. By 3 p.m. the next day, all hell broke loose because the money still hadn’t arrived. They said they didn’t like the house because it didn’t look like the pictures — it looks exactly like the pictures.”

According to a complaint filed yesterday by Kandinsky Escape, who owns the $30 million property, Pigasse “misrepresented that he had wired a security deposit of $25,000.”

This is a huge hit to Pigasse’s reputation, if true.

Pigasse, who also is one of the owners of French newspaper Le Monde, was Lazard’s youngest ever partner at age 32. And used to work as as an aide to the French finance minister.

From Bloomberg:

“This is an action for breach of contract, fraud and unjust enrichment” arising from Pigasse’s “tactless conduct in ditching of plaintiff’s Hamptons luxury rental home after only a two-day stay without paying any rent or a security deposit, as promised,” according to the complaint.

Kandinksy is suing Prizzi and Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate too.

