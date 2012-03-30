Lazard Managing Director Dies After Being Hit By A Motor Boat While On A Family Vacation

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
This is a such a tragedy…Lazard’s head of fixed income, Mark Lane, who recently returned to the industry after a 3 1/2 year break to help raise his young sons, has died after being hit by a motor boat in Turks and Caicos, Bloomberg reports.
The 44 year-old managing director was hit by the motor boat on March 24 around 3:30 p.m. while snorkelling off Grace Bay beach on Providenciales. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The incident still under investigation, the report said.
Lane was on a family vacation with his wife and four sons when he died.
