Lazard Managing Director Dies After Being Hit By A Motor Boat While On A Family Vacation

Beach at Turks and Caicos

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

This is a such a tragedy…Lazard’s head of fixed income, Mark Lane, who recently returned to the industry after a 3 1/2 year break to help raise his young sons, has died after being hit by a motor boat in Turks and Caicos, Bloomberg reports.



The 44 year-old managing director was hit by the motor boat on March 24 around 3:30 p.m. while snorkelling off Grace Bay beach on Providenciales. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The incident still under investigation, the report said.

Lane was on a family vacation with his wife and four sons when he died.

