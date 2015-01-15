Wall Street Intern Posts Nude Selfies From Bank's Bathroom, Then Quits Job To Pursue Career In Porn

Paige A. Jennings, who moonlights as “Veronica Vain”, quit her internship with Lazard Asset Management this month to pursue a career in the adult film industry.

“I just left a job on Wall Street for a porn career because I can’t stop masturbating at work…” Jennings’ Twitter bio (@TheVeronicaVain) [NSFW] says.

Jennings worked as a part-time intern in Lazard’s alternative investments marketing group in New York. She was with Lazard from June 2, 2014 until Jan. 9, 2015, Business Insider has learned.

On Twitter, Jennings said that she “quit [Wall Street] before it fired me.”

NewsCult first reported that Jennings had posted nude selfies from inside the bathroom of Lazard’s offices on her Twitter account. Those selfies were taken down from Jennings’ Twitter, but screenshots of them still exist on NewsCult’s site [NSFW].

In an interview with BroBible, Jennings said that she didn’t expect her coworkers to find the photos since they weren’t actually attached to her real name.

“I had already put in my two weeks’ notice and was sticking around to tie up some loose ends. My boss’s boss called me over the phone with an HR lady. I had a pretty good reputation intellectually, and this executive was aware of that. However, he obviously couldn’t have me coming back to the office when likely just about everyone had seen me half naked online,” she told BroBible.

Naturally, that wouldn’t bode well on Wall Street.

Jennings also told BroBible that she hopes to make her debut in the adult film industry on “The Sex Factor” — a reality porn competition show. She said that she’s been called back for a final casting. She also said she’s been talking to agents in the industry.

She previously worked as a stripper, but didn’t see it as “a viable career path.” She also said that one day she might want to start an “adult-industry-centered venture capital fund.”

Well, there’s no turning back now.

