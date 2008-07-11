Lazard Heir To Sue Luxury Hotel For Beating Up His Pregnant Bride

Justin Lazard could presumable handle losing $6,000 without getting into a fight with security. But then they manhandled his wife:



Page Six: A HANDSOME heir to the Lazard Freres banking fortune has declared war on the luxury Caribbean hotel where he was married – charging that his pregnant bride was manhandled by the manager, then beaten with a baton by a vicious security guard.

“We are planning on suing. You don’t lay a hand on a pregnant lady, period. She was traumatized,” Justin Lazard, a former Calvin Klein model and actor, fumed to Page Six after his tumultuous wedding to “Project Runway” contestant Shannon Fluet.

“We spent roughly $55,000 on the wedding, but disputed a $6,000 charge for a pool party with open bar that had to be canceled due to rain,” Lazard said.

“The manager was unwilling to refund the money,” Lazard said. “When confronted by my wife and called a thief, he retaliated by saying, ‘Your wife is stupid,’ grabbing her arm and muscling her toward the door. Seeing her seven weeks pregnant and in clear danger, I punched him in the face. A scuffle ensued, and we got in our car.”

