Lazard CEO Wasserstein Hospitalized With Irregular Heartbeat

Last night, Lazard put out the following brief statement:



NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bruce Wasserstein, Chairman and CEO of Lazard Ltd, has been hospitalized for an irregular heartbeat. His condition is serious, but he is stable and recovering. We will not be providing updates at this time.

There’s not much information other than that. We hope for the best.

