Lay's Is Going To Start Selling Wasabi Ginger Chips -- Here's What They Taste Like

Wasabi Ginger is the winner of the annual Lay’s potato chip “Do Us A Flavour” contest.

The flavour beat out the other finalists, which included Cappuccino, Mango Salsa, and Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese. More than a million people voted.

Ram Krishnan, Frito-Lay’s chief marketing officer, told The Associated Press that this year’s winner is evidence that American tastes are changing to include more ethnic food.

“We’re kind of getting into a new flavour territory,” Krishnan told Candice Choi at AP. “When I went to school, Mexican food was exotic.”

We tried all the flavours when they were released in July, and everyone loved the Wasabi Ginger flavour.

The chips are kettle-cooked, giving them a light and airy texture that melds with the Asian flavours.

“By FAR the best!” one reviewer wrote. “Kept coming back for more.”

Another person who tasted the flavour said it “has an awesome kick to it moments after you bite into it.”

“It’s the chip with the biggest taste punch out of the four,” the tester said.

The spicy wasabi flavour was addictive, but the sweet ginger balances it out and keeps any spicy aftertaste away.

Business Insider Other flavours included Mango Salsa and Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese.

These chips have a little bit of everything. They’re savory, sweet, spicy, and salty.

The flavour is also much more original than our other newsroom favourite, the cheddar bacon chip.

The Wasabi Ginger flavour won the contest for its originality and taste. We’d definitely recommend buying these chips.

Last year’s contest winner, Cheesy Garlic Bread, is still being sold nationwide.

