Teens' favourite snacks are mostly chips and cookies, even though almost half of those surveyed say they prefer healthy snacks

Hollis Johnson 48% of teens said they typically prefer healthy snacks.

Teens say they prefer healthy snacks, but their 10 favourite brands are mostly chips and cookies, according to Piper Jaffray’s most recent survey of young people.

60% of teens also said they weren’t loyal to specific brands.

Read on to see the ranking of teens’ 10 favourite snack brands.

Teens these days do a lot of things differently. But their snacking habits are surprisingly… unsurprising.

On Tuesday, financial services company Piper Jaffray released its latest report tracking the consumer habits of teens. 9,500 teens with an average age of 15.8 years were surveyed.



Among the preferences tracked were teen’s favourite clothing brands, favourite restaurants, and, of course, their favourite snacks.

60% of teens said they weren’t loyal to a specific brand. 48% said they typically prefer healthy snacks, with 47% of teens saying they viewed themselves as more health-conscious now than they did last year.

However, the brands that teens named as their favourites aren’t exactly what are usually considered “healthy.” These are teens’ 10 favourite snacking brands:

10. Reese’s



9. Pringles

8. Nature Valley

7. Oreo

6. Takis

5. Cheetos

4. Doritos

3. Cheez-It

2. Goldfish

1. Lays

