We Tried The 4 New Lay's Potato Chip Flavours -- Here's The Verdict

Lay’s just announced the four finalists for its “Do Us A Flavour” contest.

The annual contests calls for submissions for a new Lay’s flavour. One of the flavours will go national, and the winner receives $US1 million.

This year, the four finalists are Cappuccino, Mango Salsa, Bacon Cheddar Mac & Cheese, and Wasabi Ginger.

We just tried the four flavours, which will be available in stores July 19.

Our reviews below, ranked from worst to best.

#4 MANGO SALSA

Many who tried the mango salsa flavour expected something spicy, with a slight sweetness. People seemed more excited to try this chip than any of the others in the kitchen.

The verdict? Unanimously awful.

“The mango salsa flavour are the worst things I’ve ever tasted in my entire life. I can’t untaste those chips. I feel like a part of me has died,” one of our reviewers said.

Another tester said “the mango made me gag.”

The sickly sweet flavour drew comparisons to fruity gum flavours. The savory salsa element was completely lacking and overpowered by the artificial fruit taste.

“Someone should have emphasised the salsa part more,” one person who tested the chips said.

The wavy texture did nothing to distract from the taste.

Take our word for it and skip these chips. You’ll be happy you did.

#3 CAPPUCCINO

This chip got the most publicity leading up to the release. There’s nothing else quite like it on the market.

The coffee flavour is overpowering when you bite into this chip. The taste, which was both bitter and sweet, drew comparisons to cereal. One taste tester called them “sticky sweet.”

The initial bitter taste of coffee made many of us cringe.

Some reviewers said the chips felt more like a breakfast item than a salty snack.

“Thoroughly pointless as a snack; give me cookies or give me chips,” one reviewer said.

The aftertaste is similar to the one you get after drinking coffee.

We’d skip the cappuccino flavour, though it isn’t as bad as the mango.

#2 CHEDDAR BACON MAC & CHEESE

This chip received unanimously positive reviews.

“I would probably eat a whole bag if it was placed in front of me,” one person who tasted the chips said.



Many people who tried these chips were surprised they don’t actually contain real bacon.

The flavour is consistent and delicious. Neither the bacon nor cheese flavours are overpowering.

In a word, these chips are addictive.

Of the four options, Bacon Cheddar Mac & Cheese is definitely the crowd-pleaser.

But the widespread appeal also made reviewers remark that it was “nothing spectacular” and “not trying very hard.”

“Who wouldn’t want a chip that tasted like bacon mac and cheese?” one tester asked.

Overall, these chips are good — just not original enough to be spectacular.

#1 WASABI GINGER

Everyone loved the Wasabi Ginger flavour.

The chips are kettle-cooked, giving them a light and airy texture that melds with the Asian flavours.

“By FAR the best!” one reviewer wrote. “Kept coming back for more.”

Another person who tasted the flavour said it “has an awesome kick to it moments after you bite into it.”

“It’s the chip with the biggest taste punch out of the four,” the tester said.

The spicy wasabi flavour was addictive, but the sweet ginger balances it out and keeps any spicy aftertaste away.

These chips have a little bit of everything. They’re savory, sweet, spicy, and salty.

The flavour is also much more original than our other newsroom favourite, the cheddar bacon chip.

The Wasabi Ginger flavour wins for originality and taste. We’d definitely recommend buying these chips.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.