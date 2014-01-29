12 Crazy Potato Chip Flavours We Wish Lay's Would Make A Reality

Lay’s is currently accepting submissions for new potato chip flavours.

The company’s “Do Us A Flavour” contest will result in a new flavour based on popularity. Last year, the Chicken and Waffles flavour won.

The company will announce winners in April. Submit your ideas here.

We sorted through hundreds of submissions and chose a few flavours we’d love to try.

1. Chilli Cheese.

We’re surprised no one has come out with this flavour yet. Mass appeal, but really unique.

2. Sweet and Sour Chicken.

This Asian sauce tastes great on fried chicken, so we imagine it would taste good on potato chips.

3. Spicy Taco.

Would Doritos-style flavoring translate to potato chips? We’d be curious to try.

4. Pulled Pork Sandwich.

This is like a combination of a barbecue chip and a pork rind. We love it.

5. Velveeta with Rotel.

Given the impending Velveeta cheese shortage, we’d get our fix with these chips.

6. Asiago Dill.

This flavour is exotic without being too exotic (even Wendy’s has Asiago cheese now). It feels high-brow for Lay’s.

7. Roasted Garlic Hummus.

Hummus is transforming from health food to tailgate food. The garlic would give these chips a nice kick.

8. Artichoke Dip.

This is another classic that we’re surprised no one has turned into a chip. The Parmesan and garlic flavours would taste great on a potato chip.

9. Tzatziki.

This refreshing, creamy Greek dip has exotic flair but wide appeal.

10. Smoked Brisket.

Smoky barbecue chips sound awesome to us.

11. Beer Cheese Soup.

This pub classic would make for interesting chips with mass appeal.

12. Wasabi Soy.

These Asian chips would have a tangy kick.

