Lays Might Be Unveiling Some Bizarre New flavours Next Week

Photo: Courtesy justemonli on Instagram

Lays launched a contest last year the find the next great potato chip flavour. Frito Lay’s website says that the top three finalists from the “Do Us A flavour” contest will hit stores next Wednesday.



FirstWeFeast.com is reporting that a series of photos on the internet appear to reveal some new flavours.

This photo appears to be a real bag of Chicken And Waffles potato chips. Here’s another one on Instagram.

Or this photo, which looks like a bag of Cheesy Garlic Bread.

And this photo, which appears to be a Sriracha flavour.

“Where in the country are these out already??!!” FirstWeFeast implores.

Frito-Lay has been mum so far, so it looks like we’ll have to wait for the official release date on Wednesday to find out.

