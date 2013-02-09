Lays Might Be Unveiling Some Bizarre New flavours Next Week

Photo: Courtesy justemonli on Instagram
Lays launched a contest last year the find the next great potato chip flavour. Frito Lay’s website says that the top three finalists from the “Do Us A flavour” contest will hit stores next Wednesday.
FirstWeFeast.com is reporting that a series of photos on the internet appear to reveal some new flavours.
This photo appears to be a real bag of Chicken And Waffles potato chips. Here’s another one on Instagram.
Or this photo, which looks like a bag of Cheesy Garlic Bread.
And this photo, which appears to be a Sriracha flavour.
“Where in the country are these out already??!!” FirstWeFeast implores.
Frito-Lay has been mum so far, so it looks like we’ll have to wait for the official release date on Wednesday to find out.
