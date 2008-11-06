Layoffs Watch: Goldman Sachs (GS) Bloodbath

Goldman Sachs gave the axe to hundreds, perhaps thousands, of employees today, sources within the firm say.



“It’s a bloodbath,” says on still employed Goldman Sachs. “They’re firing even the good performers, not just the scubs.”

The layoffs are the begining of Goldman’s plan to fire at least 10 per cent of its employees. Sources say that leveraged finanace, syndicated loans, IT and back office administrative have been hit the hardest.

Have you been pink slipped? Hearing rumours of layoffs? Send us an email. Or send a text message to our tips hotline: 646-526-FEAR (3327). We promise to keep your identity absolutely confidential.

