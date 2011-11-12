LAYOFFS WATCH: 100 Axed At HSBC's New York Offices

The bloodbath on Wall Street continues.



The latest round of cuts comes from HSBC’s New York offices.

According to the New York Post, 100 pink slips were handed out yesterday.

The areas that were effected include the back-office, private bankers and those who work in insurance, the report said.

Earlier this year, the British bank announced plans to shed 30,000 jobs. As of August, 5,000 jobs had been axed globally and the bank plans to cut the rest now through 2013.

