Forbes is letting 100 employees go this week as it restructures to focus on the Web.



The cuts are coming on both the editorial and business side. The editorial cuts came today.

Earlier in the week, Steve Forbes announced the layoffs in a memo to staff, saying the advertisers just aren’t there to support the business.

