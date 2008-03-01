Layoffs rumoured At IAC's Ask, Again* (IACI)

Will Barry Diller shuffle the ranks at his Ask.com search engine soon? “This place was buzzing today that there will be layoffs here soon,” an anonymous Ask employee tells Valleywag.



That’s the second time the site has reported Ask.com layoff rumours this month. Earlier, the site reported a “big shakeup” on the way, including changes in “product lineup and company direction.”

We don’t have any information to support the rumours, but we’ll note that things are a bit crazy at IAC (IACI) now, including massive, messy corporate restructuring and senior management changes.

Update: PaidContent’s anonymous source confirms “about 100 layoffs” around April.

