Layoffs Looming, AOL Is Hiring Up In London

AOL is hiring in London.



Available jobs include EU Search Product Manager, Senior Designer, and Account Director.

AOL just went through voluntary layoffs and still plans to cut its staff by a third in first quarter layoffs.

In the US, AOL is looking for engineering talent for its San Francisco office and account execs for its Boston office.

It’s also hiring editorial talent like crazy, trying to turn itself into a next-generation media company.

