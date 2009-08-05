Dear Laid Off: In 20 Years You'll Be Making Your Old Salary

Lawrence Delevingne
As if getting laid off isn’t bad enough, getting your old salary back can take years. As The New York Times reports:

“…it can take years for a worker’s earnings to bounce back after a layoff, and that it can take even longer for a layoff during a recession. Economists, in fact, say income losses for workers who are let go in a recession can persist for as long as two decades, a depressing prognosis for the several-million people who have lost their jobs in the current recession.”

How depressing a prognosis? 15 to 20 years later, most have not returned to their old wage levels.

