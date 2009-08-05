Dear Laid Off: In 20 Years You'll Be Making Your Old Salary

As if getting laid off isn’t bad enough, getting your old salary back can take years. As The New York Times reports:



“…it can take years for a worker’s earnings to bounce back after a layoff, and that it can take even longer for a layoff during a recession. Economists, in fact, say income losses for workers who are let go in a recession can persist for as long as two decades, a depressing prognosis for the several-million people who have lost their jobs in the current recession.”

How depressing a prognosis? 15 to 20 years later, most have not returned to their old wage levels.

