New York Times Union's Choice: Take Pay Cut Or Get Fired

New York Times editor Bill Keller says that if the paper’s Newspaper Guild members don’t agree to take a 5% paycut like everybody else, “we will face layoffs, probably on the order of 60 to 70 people.”
The Guild responded with a statement:
[Local President Bill O’Meara] told management “the Guild is very much interested in ensuring the survival of The New York Times.” But he pointed out that our members have already saved the company $4.5 million a year through the union’s restructuring of the Guild-Times Benefits Fund, and the related diversion of wages approved by members late in 2008.
“To be clear, what the company is asking would require a modification of our contract,” said O’Meara. “That means our members will have to vote on whatever agreement, if any, is reached regarding this matter, and we will be guided by their preferences and their vote.
We’re pretty sure the Guild will accept the 5% pay cut. Newspaper unions in Seattle and Denver did. But just in case New York Times staffers are eager to lobby their suddenly powerful colleagues, here’s a list of Guild members in the newsroom:
