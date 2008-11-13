Layoffs Hit Mobile Entertainment Firm Thumbplay

Thumbplay is the latest victim of the downturn. The NYC-based mobile content firm laid off staff members across the company today, Thumbplay confirms to us. One source pegs the cuts at 25%; a Thumbplay rep says the actual percentage is “measurably lower,” but wouldn’t specify.



“Today, we informed members of our team about reductions in our staff,” CEO Are Traasdahl (SA 100 #46) said in an emailed statement. “While difficult, these personnel decisions recognise the realities of the economy.”

He adds: “We are on track to exceed our year-over-year revenue growth in 2008 by more than 50% over 2007, and even by conservative estimates, ’09 will be another solid growth year. Our recent major initiatives, Full Track and our self-service partner program Open, are already proving to be strong drivers for growth. When coupled with the remarkable momentum of our Advanced Content (Videos and Games), the value of the Thumbplay service is greater than ever and we have every confidence our positive trajectory will continue.”

See Also: Ringtone Retailer Thumbplay Raises $18 Million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.