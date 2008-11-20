Layoffs Hit NASCAR

Even real Americans are feeling the pinch. The NASCAR industry, which depends on being able to plaster every square inch of the sport with advertising, is facing layoffs. Some teams have not been able to secure any sponsorship, while others have only been able to get partial sponsorship. It looks pretty ugly



AP: The Wood Brothers are believed to have let go more than 20 employees.

BDR, which has no sponsorship lined up for its Sprint Cup program, has cut its staff to all but a handful of employees. Elliott, who built engines for Chip Ganassi Racing, did the same since it’s unlikely Ganassi will use his motors once he completes a merger with Dale Earnhardt Inc.

The layoffs come as team owners adjust to the economic crisis, which slowly trickled into NASCAR but is now wreaking havoc on the industry. Just last week, 100-plus employees were

Ganassi let go of 71 people in July, starting a wave that has hit all teams regardless of their level of funding.Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Roush Fenway Racing all had small staff reductions over the past month, and Roush let additional employees go this week as the organisation adjusts to running fewer entries in the Truck Series next season. released from DEI so the team can move forward with its merger with Ganassi.

Had the Republicans done better in the election, we think the industry might’ve had a better shot at getting bailout cash.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.