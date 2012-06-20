RIM Has Been Quietly Firing Dozens Of Employees For The Last Few Weeks

Photo: AP

RIM has been laying off employees under the radar for weeks, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.The company has been getting rid of employees in small groups of 10 or more over the past few weeks from several departments including quality control and parts, the Journal reports.



The new round of layoffs is part of the company’s effort to cut at least $1 billion in operating costs by the end of the 2013 fiscal year.

RIM previously slashed 2,000 jobs last year and estimates are that the company will cut about as many positions this time around as well.

