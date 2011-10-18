Layoffs Happening Now At Credit Suisse's Zurich Headquarters

There were layoffs today at Credit Suisse’s Zurich offices.



“Cuts went down today in IB and S&T at Credit Suisse in Zurich…can only assume New York isn’t far behind,” an unnamed source told Dealbreaker.

The Swiss bank is expected to cut between 1,500 and 2,000 jobs globally as part of general cost-cutting measures.

Amid a sluggish trading environment, most major Wall Street banks have announced imminent cuts.

There have already been layoffs at Goldman Sach’s London office. A source told us that the bank could cut up to 20% from its investment banking and securities divisions.

