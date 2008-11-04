Layoffs Come To Casual Gaming: WildTangent Lays Off 20%

Old conventional wisdom: Video games, as a cheap form of entertainment, would be resistant to a worsening economic climate. New conventional wisdom: No one is immune. The latest company to make cuts is casual gaming company WildTangent, which is closing its development studio and slimming its staff by 20%, to about 80 employees.



WildTangent distributes about 1,000 games, mostly on a “freemium” model, through its WildGames portal. Only about 30 of those games were developed in WildTangent’s now-closed, in-house studio.

